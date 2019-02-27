Listen: KCC To Review An Element Of The Development Contribution Scheme.

An element of Kildare's Development Contributions Scheme is to be reviewed.

Levies are imposed on virtually all forms of construction in the county, from domestic, to agricultural to industrial.

KCC says "Contributions collected under the scheme part fund the council's capital programme and also provide matching funding for projects partly funded by central government"

The existing scheme was adopted in 2015, and is not scheduled for review until 2022.

In a joint motion, Councillors Fintan Brett, Tim Durkan, Billy Hillis, Joe Neville, Darren Scully and Brendan Weld, called for review.

Fine Gael Cllr., Durkan, says they found anomalies on examination, which KCC will review.

KCC's response to the councillors is as follows:

Kildare County Council’s Development Contributions Scheme for the period 2015-2022 for was adopted by the members at its meeting on 05 November 2015.

The scheme takes account of the changes in local government structures around that time and the transfer of water services provision to Irish Water. It also has regard to the “Guidelines for Planning Authorities on Development Contributions”, issued by the then Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government.

The revenue has been used to fund a range of key public infrastructure such as roads that are necessary to support economic development, and for specific community benefit purposes such as recreational areas, parks etc.

Development Contributions are allocated as outlined in the following table.

Residential Commercial/Retail

Roads 47.5% 71.8%

Recreation & Amenity 34.5% 8.4%

Surface Water 11.5% 18.3%

Community 6.5% 1.5%

The scheme as adopted categorises development but does not list every type individually, eg. garages, integrated garages, etc. - items not listed specifically / individually are dealt with under the “miscellaneous” section.

Garages:

Ongoing application of the scheme identified an inconsistency in rates levied on this class of development.

Garages attached to a residential property attract the residential rate of €50psm. Garages adjacent to, but detached from, a residential property are charged the “miscellaneous” rate of €27.51psm.

E.G. - House 1: 150sqm €7,500

integrated garage 30sqm - €1,500 Total €9,000 (previously €9,000)

House 2: 150sqm - €7,500

detached garage 30sqm - € 825 Total €8,325 (previously €7,500)

This appears to be the issue that gave rise to the debate and the charging regime seeks to address this in part.

Agriculture:

Agricultural development charges are outlined below.

The first 600 sqm of non-residential development on any agricultural landholding is exempt. Thereafter a rate of €10 per sqm applies.

Farm buildings and structures required to be constructed to comply with environmental protection regulations are exempt from development contributions.

Farm buildings and structures required to be constructed to comply with National Action Programmes implemented under the EU Nitrates Directive are exempt.

Equine:

The first 600 sqm of non-residential development on any equine landholding is exempt. A rate of €10 per sqm applies thereafter.

Horticulture:

The first 600sqm of development consisting of sheds, stores and other built structures is exempt. A rate of €5 per sqm applies thereafter. Polytunnels, glasshouses are exempt.

Quarries:

Rates for extractive industries are specifically included in the scheme.

Other Exemptions and Reduced Contributions

The scheme provides for a number of reductions and/or waivers including:-

 Residential extensions (first 40sqm exempt)

 Change of use planning permissions (100% reduction once development does not lead to new/additional infrastructure)

 Town centre developments (33% reduction)

 Protected structures (25% reduction on top of 33% town centre reduction, 50% reduction for non-town centre)

 Over-shop space (50% reduction for residential element)

 Small Enterprises / Start-up Businesses (reduction matches % of grant aid)

 Community facilities / sports facilities provided by Voluntary Organisation (Exempt)

 Renewable energy developments (50-100% reduction)

 Applications receiving Housing Adaption grants (100% reduction)

 Communications masts forming part of National Broadband Scheme (100% reduction)

 Advertising signs deemed ancillary to the structure, eg a fascia sign - exempt

 Voluntary organisations (development not for profit or gain) – exempt

Summary of the rates of charges:

1. Residential Development (Rate per sqm)

230 sqm and under - €50

231 – 370sqm - €56

371 sqm and over - €65

1a) Residential Extensions

- 1st 40 sqm – exempt

- Thereafter rate per sqm €50 / €56 / €65 as above

2. Commercial Development (inc warehousing / industrial) (Rate per sqm)

250sqm and under - €43.46

251 -3,000sqm - €54.31

>3,000sqm - €61.55

3. Retail Development (inc retail warehousing) (Rate per sqm)

100sqm and under - €39.82

101 -1,500sqm - €54.31

>1,500sqm - €65.16

4. Car Parking Shortfall

€5,000 (rounded up to nearest whole space)

5. Open Space Shortfall

€100,000 per acre

6. Quarrying / Extractive Industry

€0.25 per m3 (based on proposed extraction volumes)

7. Waste Recovery Facility

€15,000 per hectare or part thereof

8. Landfill domestic houses

€15,000 per hectare or part thereof

9. Telecommunication Masts

€10,000 per mast

10. Wind Turbines

€10,000 per MW of capacity or part thereof

11. Advertising Structures (requiring planning permission)

€32 per sqm

12. Off-licence Premises

€1,000 “bring bank centre” contribution

13. Miscellaneous Developments (not listed individually above)

Built * per sqm - €27.51

Open per hectare - €1,500

Note*: “Built” applies to all developments including development not specifically defined in the categories of development set out above.

“Open” development not included in the categories above which involves the carrying out of works on in, over or under any land or the making of material change in the use of any land (e.g. surface storage, temporary car parking, motor trade forecourts, etc)

The scheme when replaced can revisit any anomalies identified and consider rates of charge that will contribute to creating a capital fund for much needed infrastructure while reflecting the need to encourage and sustain a range of community, amenity and commercial developments.