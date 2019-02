The government says a decision on the future of the National Broadband Plan will be delayed until Easter.

It received the final tender for the contract in September last year and had said a decision would be made quickly.

However the deadline has been delayed a number of times as they continue to examine the bid from Granahan McCourt.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Taoiseach there needs to be progress made as soon as possible: