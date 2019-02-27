K Drive

Listen: Minister Warns Scouting Ireland To Undertake Urgent Review Of Child Safety.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Scouting Ireland has been warned an urgent review of child safety needs to take place in the organisation.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says the Child and Family Agency TUSLA has contacted her with concerns.

It's calling for an immediate review of how children are supervised and says Scouting Ireland should consider whether it's viable to continue overnight trips.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says TUSLA has provided Scouting Ireland with 8 recommendations:

