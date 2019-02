Two days of industrial action by ambulance personnel who are members of the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association gets underway tomorrow morning.

Over 500 PNA ambulance branch members including paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians will take to the picket line from 7am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday.

This is the third day of strike action by ambulance personnel, as they call on the HSE to agree to recognise the PNA as their union of choice.