1 Million Brexit Green Card Forms Issued To Motor Insurance Firms.

: 02/27/2019 - 16:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One million green card forms have been issued to motor insurance companies throughout Ireland as the industry ramps up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

In such a scenario drivers will be required to have a green card to show they have valid insurance in the UK.

Anyone who plans on driving to the North or elsewhere in the UK immediately after a no-deal Brexit is being advised to apply for their green card from the first week of March.

David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland, says many people are set to be affected:

 

