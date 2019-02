There's been a surge in the number of people in homelessness in Kildare.

Data from the Dept. of Housing shows 125 people in the county were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That's up from 113 in December.

Kildare, Meath and Wicklow make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 40 families, including 105 children, were homeless in January.

Nationwide, 9,987 people were living in emergency acommodation last month, an increase of 234 people on December.