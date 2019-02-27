Nite Trax

CAB Seizes House From Sister Of Man Shot Dead In The Regency Hotel.

: 02/27/2019 - 16:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized a house and almost 27,000 euro from the sister of the man shot dead at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.

At the High Court today Maria Byrne - David Byrne's sister - agreed to hand over a house at Raleigh Square in Crumlin along with 26,760 euro in a bank account in her name.

The seizures are part of a case taken by CAB against Liam Byrne and others in his family.

A number of houses in Dublin, cars, jewellery and over 50 thousand euro in cash has so far been seized from the Byrnes and their associates.
 

