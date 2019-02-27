14,000 Litres Of Water Dropped On Wicklow Fires By Air Corps Today.

The Irish Air Corps says it has dropped more than 14,000 litres of water on the wildfires in the Wicklow Mountains today.

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces says this has had a significant impact in combating the spread of the fires in Hollywood, Bohernabreena, Kippure and Lacken.

Kildare Fire Service has dispatched fire-fighters to the scene, in support of Dublin Fire Service.

An A139 helicopter was deployed to the scene earlier following a support request made to the Department of Defence this morning.

It's the first time ever the Air Corps has had to respond to such a request in February.

File image: Picture of the Wicklow fires last night/RollingNews