14,000 Litres Of Water Dropped On Wicklow Fires By Air Corps Today.

: 02/27/2019 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
wicklow_fires_276_02_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Irish Air Corps says it has dropped more than 14,000 litres of water on the wildfires in the Wicklow Mountains today.

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces says this has had a significant impact in combating the spread of the fires in Hollywood, Bohernabreena, Kippure and Lacken.

Kildare Fire Service has dispatched fire-fighters to the scene, in support of Dublin Fire Service.

An A139 helicopter was deployed to the scene earlier following a support request made to the Department of Defence this morning.

It's the first time ever the Air Corps has had to respond to such a request in February.

 

File image: Picture of the Wicklow fires last night/RollingNews

