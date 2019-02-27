Listen: Merkel Says Request By UK To Delay Brexit Won't Be Denied.

The German Chancellor says if the UK asks to delay Brexit, that request won't be denied.
Angela Merkel spoke in Paris as she met the French President Emmanuel Macron.
But he stressed Britain needs to be clear on what it wants.
