More Than 40% Of People In Ireland Gamble On A Monthly Basis.

More than 40 per cent of people in Ireland say they gamble on a monthly basis or more often.

That's according to a Department of Health report released this afternoon, which is the first set of data published on the extent of gambling in Ireland.

The study sampled a number of people over the age of 15 from August 2014 to August 2015.

Almost two-thirds of people say they gambled in some capacity during that time - buying lottery tickets or scratch cards was the most common form of gambling.

Online betting was most popular among young men - just over 15 per cent of 15-17 year olds said they had placed a bet on a horse or dog race.