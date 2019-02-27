Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

More Than 40% Of People In Ireland Gamble On A Monthly Basis.

: 02/27/2019 - 17:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

More than 40 per cent of people in Ireland say they gamble on a monthly basis or more often.

That's according to a Department of Health report released this afternoon, which is the first set of data published on the extent of gambling in Ireland.

The study sampled a number of people over the age of 15 from August 2014 to August 2015.

Almost two-thirds of people say they gambled in some capacity during that time - buying lottery tickets or scratch cards was the most common form of gambling.

Online betting was most popular among young men - just over 15 per cent of 15-17 year olds said they had placed a bet on a horse or dog race.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!