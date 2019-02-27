Listen: Cohen Brands Trump A "Racist", "Con Man" & A "Cheat".

Nite Trax

02/27/2019
Ciara Plunkett
Donald Trump's former lawyer has branded the US President a "racist", a "conman" and a "cheat".

Michael Cohen is speaking before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

Donald Trump insists Michael Cohen's evidence is not true - arguing it's to get his three year sentence for lying to Congress reduced.

Mr Cohen's conviction came about as part of an investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign - which Mr Trump denies.

Michael Cohen says he regrets not listening to his conscience:

File image: Michael Cohen via Wikipedia.

