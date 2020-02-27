The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Outside China, Exceed Number Inside The Country For First Time Since Outbreak.

: 02/27/2020 - 09:42
Author: Ciara Noble
virus.jpg

The number of new cases of coronavirus, outside China, has exceeded the number inside the country for the first time.

400 people are known to have Covid-19 across Italy, following an outbreak in northern regions.

While a person in California has been diagnosed, despite not travelling abroad, and no known connections to someone infected.

Here in Ireland, an awareness campaign is underway at ports and airports in response to the virus.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including Irish tourists, remain in quarantine at a hotel in Tenerife.

An Italian doctor and four people he was travelling with tested positive for coronavirus and they have been moved to a hospital.

Cliodhna O'Flynn is a journalist based in Tenerife, and says no other guests have tested positive:

tenerife.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!