Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Outside China, Exceed Number Inside The Country For First Time Since Outbreak.

The number of new cases of coronavirus, outside China, has exceeded the number inside the country for the first time.

400 people are known to have Covid-19 across Italy, following an outbreak in northern regions.

While a person in California has been diagnosed, despite not travelling abroad, and no known connections to someone infected.

Here in Ireland, an awareness campaign is underway at ports and airports in response to the virus.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including Irish tourists, remain in quarantine at a hotel in Tenerife.

An Italian doctor and four people he was travelling with tested positive for coronavirus and they have been moved to a hospital.

Cliodhna O'Flynn is a journalist based in Tenerife, and says no other guests have tested positive: