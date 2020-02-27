The Eleven To Two Show

UK Labour Leadership Candidates To Take Part In TV Debate.

: 02/27/2020 - 10:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK, candidates hoping to become the next Labour leader will take part in a televised debate later.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer will answer questions in front of a live audience in Yorkshire.

A YouGov poll put Mr. Starmer ahead with 53-percent of the vote.

