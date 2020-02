An investigation is underway after problems were identified in how DNA was handled in more than 4 thousand criminal cases.

The Policing Authority has been told there are concerns on over 500 of these.

Disciplinary action may be taken against Gardaí if they were found to be neglectful in how they handled the DNA sample.

It follows media reports last year that some DNA samples taken from suspects had apparently gone missing and hadn't been added to the national database.

