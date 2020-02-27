Kildare Resident, Niall Quinn, Will Be On Friday's Late Late Show.

Former Republic of Ireland striker and Sunderland Chair, Kildare resident, Niall Quinn will be among the guests on the Late Late Show tomorrow.

He'll tell Ryan about his new role trying to revamp the FAI, what's in store for the Irish team, and what he really thinks about Roy Keane.

Rosanna Davison will discuss her surrogacy journey and the difficulties she and her husband experienced along the way in her first interview since becoming a mother to baby Sophia.

And stars of an upcoming documentary on the Homeless Street Football and the Homeless World Cup will be in studio, and band Cry Monster Cry will perform.



File image; Niall Quinn/RollingNews