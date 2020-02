A large family syndicate from Co Mayo has collected its 17 million euro lotto jackpot prize.

The EuroMillions ticket was sold in Mulroy's Londis in Castlebar over two weeks ago.

On the same night, a 500,000 thousand euro winning ticket was sold in the same town.

While the family waited over the past fortnight they kept the lucky slip of paper hidden inside their bible.

