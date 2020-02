Large areas of the west and midlands remain underwater, with the Defence Forces on standby to help out.

Roads in parts of Galway, Roscommon and Sligo are closed.

Tipperary is also badly affected, with roads closed near its borders with Galway and Offaly.

Maynooth University climatologist, John Sweeney, has warned that the weather is only going to get worse down the line:

File image: The River Barrow in Goresbridge. Co. Kikenny/RollingNews