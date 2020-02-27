177 People In Kildare Were In Homelessness In January.

There's been a a second successive month-on-month reduction in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

Data for January, just released by the Dept. of Housing, shows 177 people in the could were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That is a reduction from 184 in December.

The Kildare figure, however, remains more than Meath (101) and Wicklow (23), combined.

The three counties are grouped together as the Mid East Region, where, last month, 38 familes and 156 children were in emergency accommodation.

Nationally, 10,291 people were in emergency accommodation in January, 3574 of whom were children.