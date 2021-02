The US President says Saudi Arabia will be held accountable for human rights abuses.

It's after a CIA report implicated the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of a journalist.

Jamal Khasoggi was captured and killed in Turkey in 2018.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has rejected the report - saying it is 'negative, false and unacceptable.'

Joe Biden's authorised a travel ban and sanctions on several high profile Saudis - although not the Prince himself: