A former TD says the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes report shouldn't be accepted.

Ruth Coppinger says religious orders should be forced to pay compensation to the survivors of the mothers who had babies in the homes.

Baby shoes are to be laid at the Commission's Office in Dublin at 2pm today, ahead of it breaking up tomorrow.

Ruth Coppinger, who's one of the organisers, says the Government has no plan to keep the Commission's work going: