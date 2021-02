The Housing Minister's under fire for failing to deliver 50 thousand affordable homes over the life-time of the Government.

Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan says only around 400 direct build affordable homes will be built this year.

He'll be discussing 'Transforming Housing' at the Social Democrats' National Conference today.

Deputy O'Callaghan says the Government should follow Fingal's lead of homes which are being built in Lusk: