Dozens of GPs are giving Covid-19 vaccines to hundreds of over-85s at hubs in Cork and Galway today.

It's the first of regular vaccination clinics that will be held in Munster Technological University and Merlin Park Hospital.

These hubs involve family doctors coming together to give the jabs to their patients in large centres.

Dr Mike Thompson is one of the GPs involved in Cork - he says a large number of people will get the vaccine today: