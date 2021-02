Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn has accused the authority of 'railroading in' a new cycleway, which has been halted by court order.

The High Court yesterday ruled the Council should stop work on the two way system on the Strand Road and Beach Road in South Dublin.

The Council's Chief Executive has since said he will be 'fighting the case' to continue the project despite a hold on works until April.

Mannix Flynn has denied that it's become the locals versus cycling: