A suspected double-murder suicide in north Cork may have been triggered by a dispute over a farm.

Brothers Paddy and Willie Hennessy, both in their 60s, were found beaten to death at their family farm near Mitchelstown yesterday.

Their 59-year-old brother, Johnny, was found dead in a river nearby a short time later.

Post mortem exams are taking place today to determine how they died.

Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, says Gardai are considering several motives: