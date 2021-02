The European Medicines Agency could approve the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine in less than two weeks, according to a leading immunologist.

Ireland is set to get around 2.2 million doses of the one-shot vaccine if it's approved by regulators.

The jab could be approved for emergency use in the US in the coming days after a recommendation from a panel of experts.

Kingston Mills, an immunology professor at Trinity College Dublin, says the EMA's due to give its verdict next month: