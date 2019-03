Irish Rail's described the rise in the number of bridge strikes as worrying.

There were 95 last year, that's up from 85 in 2017.

One bridge between Malahide and Portmarnock in Dublin was struck the most, with seven incidents reported.

Iarnrod Eireann's appealing to all users of high vehicles to know their height.

The Irish Independent reports it is considered one of the greatest safety risks the rail firm faces.