An Oireachtas committee due to question the FAI says its received no information from the footballing body on some key issues.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, is a member of the Committee in Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Former CEO John Delaney is due to answer questions about the management of the organisation on April 10th.

The committee convened briefly this morning to discuss forthcoming proceedings.

Chairman Fergus O'Dowd urged the FAI to provide more clarity on issues: