Listen: Tusk Says Britain Can't Ignore Petition Signatories & Brexit Protestors.

: 03/27/2019 - 11:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_tusk_19_03_2019_rollingnews.jpg

The President of the European Council's warned Britain cannot ignore those who marched for a people's vote on Brexit in London, or those who have signed a petition to revoke Article 50.

Later, British MPs will vote on a number of scenarios to break the deadlock over the Withdrawal Agreement.

They might include cancelling Brexit and a second referendum - along with various other ideas involving customs unions.

The Commons Speaker will pick which measures they'll vote on this afternoon.

Donald Tusk has been addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg:

12donald.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

