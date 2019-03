300 apartments will be built in Shankill in Dublin for renting to low and middle income workers.

Under the first cost rental scheme from the Land Development Agency, the apartments will be priced at 30 per cent below market rates.

The homes are part of a bigger development surrounding Shanganagh Castle and will be rented to people at the cost of providing the housing.

People Before Profit Councillor Hugh Lewis has welcomed the news but is cautious about the pricing: