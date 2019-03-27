Listen: Ambulance Members Of Kildare Based Union Says They Have No Option But To Strike.

Ambulance personnel attached to the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association say they'll have no choice but to hold more strikes next month.

The row over union recognition and representation rights has already led to four 12-hour strikes.

The PNA's planning another two days of industrial action on the 2nd and 10th of April.

Members of the union protested outside the Dail earlier - and want the government to listen to their concerns:

27/03/2019. PNA protest. Pictured (L to R) Viv Forde Mike O’ Reilly and Siobhan Kelleher from Cork protesting outside Leinster House today. Ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) held a protest today in their continuing campaign for their right to join, and be represented by the PNA as the union of their choice. Separately, PNA has announced that over 500 PNA ambulance branch members (including paramedics, advanced paramedics and emergency medical technicians) will hold two further days of strike on Tuesday 2nd April, and Wednesday 10th April from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Photo:Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie