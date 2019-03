Nearly 2,300 women are still waiting to get the results of repeat smear tests from a US lab used by Cervical Check.

In January, thousands of women were invited to get a repeat smear after an issue with some tests.

Over 2,500 samples were sent to Quest Diagnostics in the US - but only 200 women have received the results.

The lab has blamed an issue setting up a new IT system.

Sinn Fein's health spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says the government should have anticipated the capacity problems: