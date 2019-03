One person has been arrested following a robbery at a Kildare business premises in the early hours of this morning.

A cash, cigarettes and other items were taken from Londis, Prosperous, at 2.10am

Gardai from Naas, Clane and Robertstown, supported by other units, responded.

A vehicle thought to be connected to the crime was recovered in Ardclough.

One person was detained.

Garda Gary Cogan says, however, 3 others suspected of involvement remain at large.