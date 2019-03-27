Listen: Families Can't Believe Law To Prevent Killers Benefiting, Financially, From Their Crime Hasn't Been Changed.

K Country

The brother of a man murdered by his wife 10 years ago says he can't believe the law to prevent killers from financially benefiting from their crime hasn't been changed.

Paul Byrne was stabbed to death by his estranged wife Tanya Doyle in 2009.

His brother Noel said he was advised that Tanya Doyle could be entitled to receive a portion of her late husband's pension.

However the trustees of the pension decided not to pay out this money.

Mr Byrne told the Justice Committee he is appalled the law hasn't been changed.

