K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: May Is Holding Talks With Euroskeptic MPs This Evening.

: 03/27/2019 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
theresa_may_12_02_18_in_ireland_rollingnews.jpg

The British Prime Minister is meeting with Eurosceptic MPs in a last ditch attempt to win their support for the Brexit withdrawal deal.

The House of Commons will vote on 8 possible Brexit options this evening.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

18defoe.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Theresa May/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!