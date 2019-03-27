K Country

Listen: McCann Says Continuous Assessment Leaving Cert. Preferable To Exams.

The Leaving Cert could be set for a major overhaul.

A new review has recommended spreading out the exams over two years instead of one set of exams.

Youth entrepreneur, Clane's Harry McCann, did his Leaving Cert a few years ago.

He thinks continuous assessment is the way to go.

