Kildare Homelessness Surges: Nationally, 10,275 People Are In Emergency Accommodation.

For the second month in a row, there's been a surge in the number of people in homelessness in Kildare.

Data from the Dept. of Housing shows 150 people in the county were living in emergency accommodation last month.

That's up from 125 in January.

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (45) and Meath (85) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 25 families, including 121 children, were homeless in February

Nationwide, 10,275 people were living in emergency acommodation last month, 6480 adults and 3795 children