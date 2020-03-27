Firm Planning To Create New Business Park In Monasterevin.

A firm is planning to create a new business park in Monasterevin.

West End Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for the serviced business park on a 12.8 hectare site at Cowpasture.

Its planning application includes a new access road and junction lay-out, off the R445.

Kildare planners will issue a decision on May 17th.

The development description is as follows:

"the development of a serviced business park with a new vehicular access provided from the R445 regional road at a site of 12.8 Hectares Cowpasture (Td.), Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. The proposed development comprises an infrastructure only application associated with the roads and water services infrastructure and as to provide for serviced business sites and units which would be subject to later detailed planning permissions on a site by site basis. The current detailed elements provides for the new construction of a new access road and junction layout to serve the associated lands, site services and all associated site works as includes flood attenuation works, services, sewers, drains, landscaping and boundary treatments and all other associated above and below ground works

Development Address:

Cowpasture (Td.),Monasterevin,Co. Kildare."