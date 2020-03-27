Contractor Being Sought For Next Phase Of €30 Million Athy Southern Distributor Road.

A contractor is being sought for the next phase of the €30 million Athy Southern Distributor Road.

Kildare County Council has issued a tender for the construction of 3.4km long single carriageway in south Athy.

It will include shared cycleways, public lighting, drainage, signalised junctions, new roundabout, new railway bridge, new Barrow Bridge, landscaping, earthworks, safety barriers, pavements.

The response deadline is May 15th.

The road, first mooted in the 1970s, is designed to funnel chronic traffic congestion out of the town centre.

It is scheduled to open in 2022.