The US Has The Highest No. Of Cases Of Covid 19 In The World.

: 03/27/2020 - 09:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The United States now has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the world.

It has now surpassed China and Italy, who all have over 80,000 positive tests, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally over 23,000 people have died, with more than 8,000 deaths in Italy.

