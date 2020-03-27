Kildare Focus

Vodaone Is Donating 1,000 Phones To Alone, Which Supports Older People.

Vodafone Ireland is donating 1,000 new smartphones with credit top ups to Alone, which supports older people in Ireland.

The phones are pre-loaded with useful apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Spotify, along with information about online food deliveries and other important phone numbers.

Vodafone Ireland is also making an emergency donation to Women's Aid, so that the charity can provide immediate assistance and services to women under increased threat from abuse and violence during this time.

 

