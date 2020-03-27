Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Field Hospitals To Be Set Up In NI To Cope With Surge Of Covid 19 Cases.

: 03/27/2020 - 10:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

Field hospitals are to be created in Northern Ireland to cope with an expected surge in coronavirus cases.

According to The Irish News, leisure centres, the former Maize prison and Belfast's Titanic area are potential sites.

There are 241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the North, including ten deaths.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!