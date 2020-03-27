Listen: Businesses Will Be Inspected Next Week & Those Not Following Social Distancing Rules Will Be Closed.

The Health Minister says inspections will be carried out at businesses next week, and those not following social distancing rules could be closed down.

There's concern building sites in particular are struggling to keep workers 2 metres apart.

The country's top health officials are meeting this morning to discuss Ireland's response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The number of deaths linked to the virus now stands at 19, and there are over 1,800 confirmed cases.

Health Minister Simon Harris says every business needs to stick to the guidelines:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews