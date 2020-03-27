Friday Night Rhythm

Boris Johnson Has Tested Positive For Covid 19.

: 03/27/2020 - 11:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
boris_johnson_pendulum_summit_dublin_10_01_2019_image_4_rolling_news.jpg

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The British Prime Minister says he's been experiencing mild symptoms of covid-19.

The 55 year old insists he will continue to lead the government.

Mr Johnson says he's now self-isolating in Downing Street:

 

File image: RollingNews

