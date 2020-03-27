Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Domino's Says Its Sales Have Jumped During Covid 19 Pandemic.

: 03/27/2020 - 12:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dominos_pizza_logo.png

Domino's says its sales have jumped in the past week as people are staying inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pizza business says trading has "accelerated" despite moving to being delivery-only.

It says a higher demand for takeaways has offset the company's lack of collection sales.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!