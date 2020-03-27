County Kildare Chamber says it has significant concerns about the Temporary Wage Scheme.

The scheme, which goes live today, means government will subsidise staff salaries up to a maximum of €410 per person, per week.

This amounts to 70% of the average industrial wage.

CKC, which represents 400 companies with a combined workforce of 37,000, has identified three key areas of concern:

• The inability to pay requirement should be removed. As it stands, Revenue’s guidelines essentially requires an employer to burn through every cash reserve they have to the point of insolvency before they will countenance helping that employer. That should not be the case and the 25% reduction in turnover / customer orders should suffice.

• The temporary wage scheme should apply to everyone. There should be no salary cap.

• It technically requires an employer to be insolvent whilst trading. This is problematic under company law and needs to be address today in the Seanad.