Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

County Kildare Chamber Says It Has Significant Concerns About The Temporary Wage Scheme.

: 03/27/2020 - 12:08
Author: Ciara Plunkett
county-kildare-chamber-logo-transparent-rgb.png

County Kildare Chamber says it has significant concerns about the Temporary Wage Scheme.

The scheme, which goes live today, means government will subsidise staff salaries up to a maximum of €410 per person, per week.

This amounts to 70% of the average industrial wage.

CKC, which represents 400 companies with a combined workforce of 37,000, has identified three key areas of concern:

•             The inability to pay requirement should be removed. As it stands, Revenue’s guidelines essentially requires an employer to burn through every cash reserve they have to the point of insolvency before they will countenance helping that employer. That should not be the case and the 25% reduction in turnover / customer orders should suffice.

•             The temporary wage scheme should apply to everyone. There should be no salary cap.

•             It technically requires an employer to be insolvent whilst trading. This is problematic under company law and needs to be address today in the Seanad.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!