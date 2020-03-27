Listen: Public Transport Will Be Scaled Back From Next Week Because Of Covid 19.

Public Transport is to be scaled back to manage the spread of COVID19.

Revised timetables for Irish Rail, Bus Eireann, Dublin Bus and Go Ahead will come into effect next week.

Services will run at approximately 80 per cent of current levels.

Senior Government Official Elizabeth Canavan says some busier routes will be given more resources.

Dermot O'Leary, from the National Bus and Rail Union, welcomes scaling back of public transport.

But he says it's vital services aren't cancelled completely.

