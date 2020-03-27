NPHET Will Issue Further Measures To Stop The Spread Of Covid 19 "Without Hesitation", If Needed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been meeting for the third time this week, to consider if stricter measures are needed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The country's most senior health officials are worried about the doubling of deaths in just one day, and clusters of cases emerging in nursing homes and hospitals.

Daily increases in ICU admissions, the fact 23 per cent of total cases are healthcare workers, and the rise in community transmission are also causing concern.

The team is looking at what more can be done, and says if further measures are needed, recommendations will be made "without hesitation".