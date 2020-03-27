KCC Issues Guidance On Use Of Bring Banks & Recycling Facilities.

Kildare County Council has issued new guidance on its Environmental Services during the Covid 19 pandemic.

This includes use of civic amenity sites, bring banks, waster permit applications and burial grounds.

Civic Amenity Facilities

The Athy and Silliot Hill Civic Amenity Facilities are currently operating as normal. Both facilities are significantly busier at this time, so the public may experience delays. Saturday in particular should be avoided if possible.

For the safety of staff and the public in preventing the spread of COVID 19 the following measures will be in place:

Contactless card payments should be made, where possible.

The public should assist staff in complying with physical distancing guidelines when using the facilities.

Please minimise your visits to both locations. Please wait until you have a larger volume of waste before visiting instead of frequent visits with small amounts of waste. Compressing the waste will help ensure you don’t need extra storage.

Athy https://www.aesirl.ie/home/civic-amenities/athy-recycling-centre/

Silliot Hill https://www.aesirl.ie/home/civic-amenities/silliot-hill-recycling-centre-civic-amenity/

Bring Bank Facilities

People using the glass and can recycling banks should be aware of an increase in others using them. Please:

Don't leave any boxes or bags behind

If all the green or brown banks are full, the other coloured bank should be used (so if green is full, all your brown and green should go in the brown)

CCTV is currently in operation at a number of recycling bank sites

Details of locations can be viewed at www.mywaste.ie

Please contact the Environment Department at 045 980588/ Freephone 1800 243 143 to let us know that the banks are full, and we will organise to have them emptied as soon as possible.

Burial Grounds

All the Council’s cemeteries remain open to the public. The HSE’s social distancing guidelines should be observed when visiting cemeteries.

http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/Environment/BurialGrounds/

Environment Complaints

Pollution complaints (litter, waste, air, noise and water) should be made in email, phone or writing to:

Environment Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare. Tel.: 045 980588/ Litter Report Freephone 1800 243 143 email: environ@kildarecoco.ie

Complaints will be investigated in accordance with the HSE’s guidance regarding social distancing and the safety of staff and the public.

http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/Environment/LitterandGraffiti/

Dangerous Structures

If you are concerned that a building or structure is or is likely to become dangerous then contact the Environment Section – Telephone 045 980588 – Out of Hours 1890 50 03 33

Domestic/ Commercial Refuse Collections

Domestic and commercial waste collections are continuing as normal. To reduce the potential for cross contamination, please follow the advice of your collector when putting out bins for collection. Check their website and social media for updates. For details of approved operators, check the National Waste Collection Permit Office website www.nwcpo.ie

National Spring Clean/ Tidy Towns

The Council has postponed the upcoming National Spring Clean Month in April.

Many groups and individuals have already expressed an interest in participating in clean ups, so we hope to reschedule a large-scale clean-up of Kildare later in the year.

In the meantime, we encourage all people in Kildare to play your part in preventing litter from happening at all. Please don't litter and if you know people that do, ask them to stop.

The council wishes to thank the many voluntary groups, businesses, schools and

individuals that work so hard to keep our county tidy, and hopefully we will continue that work later in 2020.

Environmental Education

All educational talks and events are suspended until further notice in the interests of public health and will be rescheduled at a later date, where feasible.

Information and services normally provided are referenced here: http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/Environment/EnvironmentalEducation/

Waste Permit Applications

The Environment Department will continue to process waste permit applications. These should be submitted by post where possible.

Environment Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare. Tel.: 045 980588 email: environ@kildarecoco.ie

Water Discharge Licence Applications

The Environment Department will continue to process water discharge licence applications. These should be submitted by post where possible.

Environment Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare. Tel.: 045 980588 email: environ@kildarecoco.ie

Dog Control

The Council’s Dog Warden Service is operating as normal, subject to the HSE’s guidance at this time. The public are not permitted to visit the Dog Pound without an appointment. Tel.: 059 8623388/ 045 980588

Forms and FAQs related to our services are available below

FAQs http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/FAQs/Environment/

Forms: http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/Forms/Environment/