International Construction Firm Is Building A Regional Depot In Kildare.

Liebherr Construction Equipment is building a new regional depot in Kildare.

The firm has been granted planning permission for a development in the Osberstown Business Park in Naas.

Kildare County Council has granted Liebherr permission for a regional depot building with a footprint of just over 2,000 square metres.

This building will contain a 4-bay machine repair area with three-storey machine parts storage and a two-storey administration area.

It has also been given leave for a 10 metre tall ancillary building, a permanent tower crane and car and cycle parking.

