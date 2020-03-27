22 People Have Now Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland; 2,121 People Have Been Diagnosed With The Virus.

Three people have died of Covid 19 in Ireland.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths here.

One person has died in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There were 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, on Thursday.

It brings the total number of cases to 2,121, of which 45 are in Co. Kildare.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), shows:

· 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

· 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%